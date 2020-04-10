One death, 50 new coronavirus cases in Thailand – Friday morning

BANGKOK– The government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has reported that Thailand has one more death and 50 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection, as of Friday morning (Apr 10). One of the risk factors is coming into contact with previous cases and people returning from overseas.







The CCSA Spokesman, Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, said today that Thailand now has an accumulated total of 2,473 confirmed cases. The total number of recovered patients is 1,013, while the death toll has increased from 32 to 33. The patient, who succumbed to COVID-19, was a 43-year-old woman who suffered from systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), or lupus.

Dr. Taweesin said the risk factors of infection is coming into contact with previous cases, people returning from other countries and those who work in an at-risk environment. The authorities are taking proactive measures to address the spread of COVID-19 in Phuket province. The overall situation in the country looks to have improved this week, with the number of COVID-19 patients decreasing from the previous week.

The CCSA Spokesman said there are COVID-19 patients in 68 provinces. The figures in Nonthaburi province and the southern region are still worrying, as they continue to increase. A number of COVID-19 cases are of working age, from 20 to 29 years old. People in this at-risk group are advised to refrain from social activities to help reduce the risk of transmission.(NNT)











