Thai government promises help for jobless, homeless people

BANGKOK – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered relevant organizations to help jobless and homeless people during the coronavirus disease 2019 crisis.







Government spokesperson Narumon Pinyosinwat said the order went to the Interior Ministry and the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security.

Officials would serve food for every meal to homeless people who gathered in places and would also offer help to the people who lost their jobs and wanted to return to their home provinces, she said.

“Measures to control COVID-19 have affected people. The prime minister does understand the people who are in trouble. The government is doing its best to help all groups of people,” Mrs Narumon said.

The people who needed help could contact local government officials and they would receive support so that they could also comply with disease control measures, the government spokesperson said. (TNA)












