Careful consideration needed before easing disease control restrictions in Thailand

BANGKOK – The government must carefully consider the possibility of easing disease control measures because it cannot afford the second wave of coronavirus disease 2019 spreading.







Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, gave the warning. He said that the daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Thailand remained at two digits because many measures were applied from national to local levels and people were greatly cooperative.

The country had good public health systems and village-based health volunteers who took care of people at the ratio of one volunteer to 10 households. The credit of the success went to the cooperation of all parties, he said.

Regarding the possibility of easing disease control measures, Dr Taweesin said that provincial authorities were sending their opinions and the government would select the measures that would convince compliance from most people and would not facilitate the spread of the disease.

“Many people said that we do not have much money and we have to borrow. We cannot afford the second wave and third wave of the disease outbreak because we would otherwise lose lives and money,” Dr Taweesin said.

Officials estimated the cost of COVID-19 treatment at 1 million baht per patient and the country already recorded more than 2,000 cases. If the number soars to five digits like those in other countries, there will be greater impacts on the economy, he said.

Dr Taweesin urged people to have new norms including the use of face masks to cope with COVID-19.

“The business sector will also have to change. New ways are necessary from now on because we must live with this virus for a while,” he said. (TNA)











