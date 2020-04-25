Electrical appliances shops reopen in Nan, North Thailand

NAN – Disease control authorities in Nan province allow shops of electrical appliances to reopen because the products facilitate every life of people.







Nan governor Worakitti Sritippakorn said Nan’s communicable disease committee made the decision on Tuesday after receiving reopening requests from local department stores, shopping centers and major retail shops. The committee recognized that electrical appliances were necessary facilities for people’s everyday life.

The resolution for the reopening of electrical appliance shops and zones of such products at department stores and shopping centers took effect on April 24.

However, the provincial committee required such shops to daily clean their premises and dispose of waste. Operators, shop staff and customers must wear face masks, have their body temperatures checked and clean their hands with soap, alcohol or disinfectant. Large-scaled shops must provide such hand sanitizer products for use free of charge.

Besides, operators must limit the number of their visiting customers at a time to prevent crowd gatherings, Mr Worakitti said. (TNA)











