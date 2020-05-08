Thai Government checking farmers’ entitlements to financial aid

BANGKOK– The government is making continuous efforts to provide aid to all groups of people affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. It is now verifying the information of registered farmers to make sure that they are not recipients of the earlier 5,000-baht cash handout for informal workers. Payments will be made to some 8 million people by May 15, 2020.







The Permanent Secretary for Agriculture and Cooperatives, Anan Suwannarat, said that the Ministry of Finance is checking the information of 8.3 million registered farmers to avoid making overlapping payments. The verified information will then be forwarded to the Bank of Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC), so that the bank can transfer the cash subsidy to farmers, who are entitled to receive the support. They can nominate any bank account to receive the money.

Farmers, who have yet to register, are advised to update their accounts and register with the seven departments of the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives before May 15, 2020, in order to receive the 5,000-baht monthly cash handout, from May to July this year.(NNT)

















