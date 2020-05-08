Coronavirus payment benefit extended to May 10 for Thai recipients

BANGKOK– The Ministry of Finance is expected to have deposited 5,000-baht payments to a total of 12.8 million people by Friday. Appeals related to this campaign’s entitlement are being accepted at the Public Relations Department in Bangkok until 10 May.







The multi-purpose plaza at the Public Relations Department is being used to receive appeals related to the campaign, including from those who are unable to register themselves on the campaign’s website, those initially deemed ineligible, and eligible persons who have not received the money.

Officials from the Ministry of Finance are on site to receive appeals and give out advice, under strict health screening and social distancing measures to prevent the potential spread of the virus as people gather.





Every person entering the area is checked for symptoms, and must maintain a proper distance from others. They must also wear a face mask. Food and drinks are available for the members of the general public.

The Secretary to the Minister of Finance, Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said that only people who have registered on the campaign’s website can make an appeal.

Most appeals are received from those who have unsuccessfully registered due to incorrect data, those whose bank account identification doesn’t match their name, and those appealing against ineligibility to receive the payout.

Some five million people have already filed appeals for a reconsideration of their eligibility.





The Ministry of Finance will continue to receive the appeals until 10th May, and will process all requests by 17th May.

The ministry has already deposited first payments to 11 million people. It is intended to make payments to a total of 12.8 million people this week.

This government payment scheme is aimed at helping workers who are not insured under the Social Security scheme, by providing a monthly payment of 5,000 baht for a total of three months to eligible persons.

People in Bangkok can file their appeals at the Public Relations Department until 10th May. People in other provinces can also file an appeal at the provincial Damrongtham center. Applicants' status can always be verified online on the campaign's Rao Mai Ting Kan.com website.(NNT)


















