Phuket arranges transport for people leaving for hometowns

PHUKET– As a resort island where many people come to work, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused job cuts in Phuket, resulting in many people now needing to return home. One local municipality has arranged buses to transport those who wanted to leave.







The Mayor of Chalong Subdistrict Municipality, Samran Jindapol said the municipality has arranged buses to transport people to their home provinces; people who came to work in Phuket, but who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tourism island province in the Andaman Sea has been severely impacted by the pandemic, causing businesses to close with many people losing their jobs.

All persons who wish to travel from Phuket back to their hometown have to undergo a health screening, and are subject to a 14-day period of quarantine upon arrival there, in accordance with the Ministry of Public Health’s measures.

On each of the arranged buses, only 14 passengers are allowed on board at a time. All passengers are required to wear a face mask throughout their journey.

Meanwhile, Chalong Subdistrict Municipality is distributing another set of relief bags to villagers.(NNT)


















