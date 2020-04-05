Run away returnees to Thailand at Suvarnabhumi Airport may face Emergency Decree charges

BANGKOK – Thailand has reported 89 more cases of confirmed COVID-19 infection on Saturday, bringing the total number to 2,067, along with one more death.







The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) Spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin reported 89 new patients have been confirmed with COVID-19, bringing the cumulative total to 2,067.

One more death has been reported, bringing fatalities to 20. Meanwhile, 612 people have so far been discharged after recovery, while 1,455 patients are still in hospital.

According to the CCSA’s report, most of the patients are related to the boxing stadium cluster, night club clusters and religious gathering clusters. Other patients were in close contact with previously confirmed patients, and those arriving from abroad.

The CCSA spokesman said Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has thanked the general public for their cooperation by staying inside their homes during the curfew, which started Friday night from 10 p.m. until 4 a.m.

On the incident at Suvarnabhumi Airport, where some returning Thai nationals refused to enter the state quarantine program upon arrival, the Prime Minister issued an urgent order to the military, police and public health officials to go through passenger lists and contact them to be isolated in designated facilities. They may face prosecution if found violating the Emergency Decree.(NNT)











