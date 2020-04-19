Medical professor cautions against prematurely claiming COVID-19 is under control in Thailand

Dr. Prasit Watanapa, dean of the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, has warned it is still too soon to conclude that the country is better controlling the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).







The country could make the conclusion only when the number of daily new cases of COVID-19 patients declined continuously for 14 days that was the incubation period of the disease and the number of seriously ill patients did not rise, he said.

Dr. Prasit expected the country could verify at the end of this month if its COVID-19 control was more effective. The government might then ease its disease control measures but would have to maintain a curfew and requirements for people to wear face masks and frequently wash their hands, he said.

Dr. Prasit also said that from April 10 onwards the number of the patients who recovered and were discharged from hospitals was growing more than the number of new patients.

He warned that if everyday life restrictions under the emergency decree to control the disease were eased, people would have to maintain their personal infection prevention including their best attempts to stay home, be 1-2 meters from other people, wear face masks and frequently wash their hands. (TNA)









