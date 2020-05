BANGKOK – Thailand’s House Speaker Chuan Leekpai has received medical supplies from Thai and Chinese businessmen to help people affected by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

The medical supplies worth 1,500,000 baht include 70,000 face masks, 20,000 bottles of hand sanitizer and 900 thermal scanners.







A Chinese restaurant also donated 1,000 meal sets for people affected by COVID-19 lockdown.

Chuan said the supplies and food would be distributed to hospitals and needy people. (TNA)