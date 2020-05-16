Rehabilitation planned for Thai Airways International

BANGKOK – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has agreed with the process of rehabilitation to save debt-ridden Thai Airways International (THAI), Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said.







He said that the prime minister agreed with the solution in a 30-minute-long discussion on the financial problem of the national airline with him, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob and Deputy Transport Minister Thaworn Senneam.





The idea had yet to be discussed with the Finance Ministry that was the major shareholder of THAI, he said.

Mr Anutin said that the process of rehabilitation plan was the only and best solution for THAI. It was difficult for the Finance Ministry to guarantee THAI’s borrowing or to raise capital, he said.

“The prime minister agrees with the rehabilitation of THAI. It is the best solution. If all parties cooperate, THAI can continue to operate,” Mr Anutin said.

MrAnutin said the rehabilitation process would consist of many stages and have to be accelerated for THAI.

The implementation would happen along with the restructuring of the THAI management, Mr Anutin said.











