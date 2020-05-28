Thai Chana platform aims to support disease-control measures

BANGKOK – The Thai Chana online platform, launched by the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), has been created to facilitate disease-control measures and help health authorities reach out to persons who may have been in contact with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) more effectively. The Department of Health will also use the information to learn about people’s exercise activities and to ensure that all the required health and safety measures are observed in public venues.







The Inspector-General at the Ministry of a Digital Economy and Society, Dr. Polawat Witookollachit, said today that Thai Chana is not an application, and people are not required to download it. However, people can register with the platform on its official website, ไทยชนะ.com. Any variations of this website are fake. During check-in and check-out, visitors do not have to provide any personal information other than their phone number. If they have been to at-risk areas, the Department of Disease Control can contact them promptly.







The Deputy Director-General of the Department of Health, Dr. Bancha Khakhong, said today that information obtained from Thai Chana is sent to the Department of Health. The agency will study the information to see if members of the public are continuing to practice social distancing and other precautionary measures. If too many people start to let their guard down, the department will promptly remind them. Although people initially provide an evaluation on how well shops are following the public safety rules, the department will also send its personnel to inspect them. If there is a resurgence of new COVID-19 cases, the department will be able to determine the cause. (NNT)











