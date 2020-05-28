Thailand Phase 3 easing of restrictions and curfew hours inconclusive

An ad hoc committee on business restrictions in the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic did not reach a conclusion on the details of the third round of lockdown relaxation in yesterday’s meeting.







The list of businesses and activities to resume in the third phase was not finalized but the meeting discussed allowing more activities of businesses already reopened such as hairdressers and barbers.

The ban on team sports will be lifted to give more choices of physical activities for good health but the ban on sporting competitions will continue.

Shorter curfew was discussed but no conclusion was reached. Initially, it is likely to be shortened from 11 pm – 4am to midnight – 4 am or 11 pm – 3 am.

Regarding inter-provincial trips, there is concern over border provinces, so related agencies were assigned to find additional preventive measures for discussion at a small group meeting today.

Recommendations will be forwarded to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) meeting on Friday. (TNA)











