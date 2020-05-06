Thai Cabinet extends Lao, Cambodian, Myanmar workers’ visas to May 31

BANGKOK-The Cabinet has approved automatic visa extensions for workers from Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar under an MOU, giving them the right to reside in Thailand until 31st May.







The Cabinet approved a proposal from the Ministry of Labour to grant temporary residence and a work permit extension to workers from neighbouring countries, who entered the country under intergovernmental agreements or Memorandums of Understanding (MOU).

The extension covers Cambodia, Lao, and Myanmar nationals, including workers in border areas who are unable to return to their home countries due to the COVID-19 situation.

The Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Labor had previously granted an extension to 30th April. This new extension, now allowing migrant workers to stay in Thailand until 31st May, follows the one-month State of Emergency extension in Thailand until the end of May.(NNT)

















