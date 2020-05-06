Thai Cabinet approves relief measures for tap water users

BANGKOK – The Cabinet approved free tap water for households using water less than 10 cubic metres and 20% discount for water consumption of the exceeding amount for three months to alleviate the burden of utility cost on people affected by the Covid-19 impacts.







Government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat said about the measures of the Metropolitan Waterworks Authority (MWA) that water usage is free of charge for consumption less than 10 cubic metres per month. For consumption over 10 cubic metres, the amount exceeding 10 cubic metres is subject to 20% discount.

Residential and business users will get refund of their water meter deposits.

Water bill payment fee through counter service at 7-Eleven, Tesco and Big C and CenPay is exempted for three months from April 17 – June 30.

Moreover, it suspends temporary and permanent water cut-off for six months from March 23- September 30.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) will apply relief measures including 20%discounts for all users from April to June except government offices and state enterprises.

The latter will be given 3% discounts for water consumption excluding monthly service fee.

Loading…

Payment fee through counter service is exempted from May 1- June 30. Bill payment through agents is extended from within 10 days to 20 days for April to June bills.

The measures to alleviate people’s suffering will cost the MWA and PWA around six billion baht. (TNA)

















