Thai PM thanks private sector for helping gov’t recover economy

BANGKOK– The Prime Minister has disclosed that Thailand’s economy, affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, may need nine months to recover, and he has asked the 20 richest individuals in Thailand to cooperate with the government in undertaking economic reconstruction.







General Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister and Minister of Defense revealed today that Thailand’s economy was damaged by the COVID-19 outbreak and may need 6 to 9 months to recover. The government is preparing for gradual recovery and preparing citizens to adopt a new normal. He further said that last week he met with SME businesses and was directly informed of the impact on business activity and given suggestions. The PM promised the government will use the advice from members of the private sector but may need some time to proceed especially with soft loans for business owners affected by COVID-19.

As for the letters to the 20 richest citizens, the PM said he received answers from all of them. Most of the answers advised urgent aid for less fortunate people. The 20 will cooperate with the government to help it rebuild the economy and support members of the public.

The PM praised and thanked all of them for being part of the recovery, saying the government itself will work at its maximum as well.(NNT)


















