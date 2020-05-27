Phuket prepares Phase 3 for easing COVID-19 restrictions

More businesses are now allowed to open as part of the easing of Phase 2 restrictions, while certain businesses such as spa and massage parlours are expected to reopen on a later date in Phase 3. Phuket, a tourism island that’s home to many spas and massage parlours, is now preparing for the day when these businesses can resume.







Phuket province, along with Phuket Rajabhat University, Phuket Provincial Public Health Office, and Phuket Spa Association have held a workshop for spas and massage parlours on disease control measures, that these businesses must adopt once allowed to reopen.





The measures start with adjusted services where customers must have their temperature taken, and venues must be capacity controlled to limit the number of customers and service duration at any given time.

Employees will have their break time staggered, and should frequently disinfect their personal items. Businesses must provide training to employees and ask them not to visit crowded areas. Sprays won’t be used in the premises to prevent use of aerosols. Employees must keep at least 1-meter distance, while the venues should be well ventilated and disinfected frequently.

These measures will serve as guidelines for spas and massage parlours in Phuket, preparing themselves prior to the reopening of their businesses once the government further eases the restrictions, while helping limit the transmission of COVID-19, and boost confidence among customers. (NNT)











