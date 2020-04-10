Thailand to place arrivals from abroad under strict quarantine

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Ministry of Interior has instructed all governors to follow guidelines for quarantining persons traveling into the kingdom and report to the Ministry of Interior every day via LINE application.

Loading…

Interior Ministry Permanent Secretary Chatchai Phromlert has instructed the governors to quarantine arrivals at facilities arranged for them. The guidelines are as follows:

The provinces must clearly specify the name of the facilities and send two photos taken outside the building and inside the rooms to LINE ID: MOICOVID only. The provinces of origin must quarantine travelers entering both by air and by land and must not allow them to enter self-quarantine at home. If there are too many people entering the quarantine process, the provinces are required to prepare a name list and submit it to the Ministry of Interior. The destination provinces must clearly specify the facilities used for the quarantine process.

Those who enter the country illegally will be prosecuted according to law. If they are Thais, they will not be allowed to go back to their hometown but will be placed under quarantine at facilities arranged by the provinces. (NNT)











