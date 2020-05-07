Temple visits changed on Visakha Bucha Day in Thailand

BUNG KAN – Buddhists were required to follow disease control measures when they visited temples for activities to mark the Visakha Bucha Day.







In the northeastern province of Bung Kan, Thai and Lao Buddhists gave alms to monks at Wat SamakkhiUppatham in Wisit sub-district of Muang Bung Kan district. All of them wore face masks and kept distances from one another.

Concerns about the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) reduced the number of Buddhists at the temple on the Buddhist important day commemorating the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha. The Bung Kan office of Buddhism prohibited all local Buddhist temples from organizing Visakha Bucha Day activities and advised people to do their religious activities at home to help contain COVID-19.







In Chachoengsao province, crowds showed up at the popular Wat Sothon Wararam Worawihan in the morning. About 30 health officials were there to check body temperatures of visitors and require them to sanitize their hands, wear face masks and keep distance from one another. The number of people allowed to enter the ordination hall was limited at 20 at a time and people queuing up were seated apart from each other.

Candle-lit processions were suspended there and Thai classical dancers who served prayers were located away from the temple. (TNA)

















