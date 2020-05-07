Bangkok Airways offers special domestic airfare for medical staff

Bangkok Airways is offering 20% discount off normal airfares and participating promotional fares for medical staff including doctors, nurses, and medical technicians on all domestic routes.







Reservations can be made from 6 May – 31 July, 2020, and the travelling period is valid from 15 May – 31 July, 2020.

A valid medical ID card must be presented at the check-in counter to be eligible to travel.

For more information or reservations, please contact the Bangkok Airways call centre 1771 or 02-270-6699 during office hours. (tatnews.org)



Loading…

















