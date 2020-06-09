Bangkok bus state enterprise rehabilitation plan approved

BANGKOK– The State Enterprise Policy Committee has approved in principle the rehabilitation of the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA).







Government spokesperson Narumon Pinyosinwat said the committee chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Monday gave the approval in principle for the rehabilitation of the Bangkok bus state enterprise. Present in the meeting were Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak, Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob and Digital Economy and Society Minister Buddhipongse Punnakanta.

The committee assigned relevant organizations to work out details for the rehabilitation so that the BMTA would be a profitable organization. The rehabilitation plan would be submitted to the cabinet, the government spokesperson said.





According to her, the rehabilitation will consist of the procurement of air-conditioned buses to be maintained by contractors to cut costs, technological application, route improvement to end route duplications, connections with other public transport modes including electric trains and passenger boats and co-investment by the private sector to improve public services.

The rehabilitation plan will end the government’s burden resulting from the BMTA’s debts, relieve traffic congestion and air pollution, reduce people’s travel costs, improve public transport and cut the BMTA’s costs.

The prime minister told the committee that the rehabilitation of the BMTA would be based mainly on public service improvement, Ms Narumon said. (TNA)











