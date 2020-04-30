Bangkok allows 8 types of venues to reopen with strict COVID-19 control measures

BMA announced its relaxation of measures ahead of the government’s official announcement to allow businesses and venues to be prepared for reopening.







Bangkok, 29 April, 2020, at 11.00 Hrs. – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is pleased to provide the latest update that eight types of venues will be allowed to reopen after the closure order by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) expires on 30 April, 2020.

According to the BMA, the exact reopening dates will be in line with the government’s announcement, which is expected to be made within today or tomorrow. The reopening of the eight types of venues will also follow the government’s strict health measures and guidelines as Thailand continues its efforts to limit the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).







The eight types of venues in Bangkok that will be allowed to reopen are:

-Restaurants, excluding those located in shopping malls or supermarkets.

-Markets and flea markets.

-Barbers and hairdressers.

-Health clinics, excluding weight-control services and cosmetic clinics.

-Golf courses and driving ranges.

-Sports facilities, but only for limited types of sports, including tennis and badminton courts, running tracks and other types of sports per the government’s announcement.

-Public and private parks.

-Pet grooming shops.

These venues will be allowed to reopen under strict social distancing conditions. For example, restaurants will need to implement strict health measures, including body temperature screening of staff and clients, setting up tables 1.5 metres apart, no self-cook menus allowed (suki, shabu or barbeque), no self-service buffet allowed, no alcoholic beverages, no live music, etc.

Barbers, hairdressers and pet grooming shops are not allowed to accept walk-in customers and must close every two hours for disinfecting the places – each time at least for 20 minutes.







Gatherings are not allowed; such as, groupings of caddies while waiting for customers at golf courses and drive ranges or gatherings of people at public or private parks. Outdoor fitness equipment will remain closed and likewise for children’d playgrounds at parks and markets.

With regard to the extension of a ban on the sales of alcoholic beverages, the BMA said it would follow the direction from the government. (tatnews.org)

















