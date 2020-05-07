Strict social distancing measures at Thai temples’ almshouses

BANGKOK– Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, Tewan Liptapallop ordered strict social distancing measures at almshouses in 400 temples across the country.







Initially, the number of people receiving charitable food handouts is limited at 500 per day and queuing tickets should be given for crowd management, he said.

People must wear masks and hand sanitizers must be provided at the venues under the Public Health Ministry’s disease control measures.





Buddhist temples across the country are handing out food to help people in need during the Covid-19 outbreak under the initiative of the Supreme Patriarch.

As the Covid-19 restrictions suspend religious activities, some temples may lack of donations and face financial strain to pay electricity and water bills.

Tewan said he ordered the National Office of Buddhism to conduct survey on the temples’ hardship and will propose the assistance measures to the government. (TNA)

















