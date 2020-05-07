Thai PM warns people not to drop their guard against COVID-19

At the Command Building I, Government House, following the cabinet meeting, Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha urged Thai people not to drop their guard despite the continuously decreasing number of infected patients, and called on the media and social media to build public awareness on the importance of maintaining their cautiousness against COVID-19.







The Prime Minister also ordered the investigation of temporary breakdown of BTS during rush hours which caused crowded scene at several BTS stations, and called on BTS to come up with countermeasures.

The Prime Minister also disclosed that he had chances to talk with representatives of medium and small-scale businesses, and visited officials working at checkpoints. He also thanked Deputy Prime Ministers and ministers for taking field visits upcountry to observe and give moral support to officials across the country.







The Prime Minister thanked the 20 business organizations for their response to his open letters, and for committing to take care of staffs and workers under respective industrial chains. They also proposed collaboration with the Government on national rehabilitation and assistance to people of all professions and sectors. Meanwhile, the Government, through various ministries, such as Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Labor, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Industry, and Ministry of Tourism and Sports, have come up with relief measures under the Royal Decree on 1-trillion Baht loan. Despite the cabinet’s approval, these measures, especially those related to provision of soft loan, will be reviewed to ensure their relevance with the situation and related laws, and to accommodate people’s ‘new normal’.

The Prime Minister also advised the public to file complaints on their plights via appropriate channels.

Their complaints will be brought to the cabinet meeting for its consideration. He also called for people’s endurance so that we will go through this difficult time together. – May 3, 2020. (Thaigov.go.th)

















