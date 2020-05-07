Indian PM praises Thailand for strong COVID-19 surveillance and control efforts

Bangkok – Indian Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi praised Thailand for its strong COVID-19 disease surveillance system and control efforts in a recent phone call to Thai Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha, according to the Prime Minister Operations Centre (PMOC).







In the announcement on the PMOC’s Facebook page, the two PMs have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening ties to battle the COVID-19 pandemic and enhancing cooperation on various sectors.

The Indian PM praised Thailand for its efforts to contain COVID-19, saying that India is ready to support the export of medicines and medical supplies, especially Hydroxychloroquine as requested by the Thai government.







The two PMs also praised each other for looking after their citizens during the lockdown restrictions and discussed ways to enhance cooperation on economics and other sectors to be prepared for the “new normal” in the world’s post-COVID-19 era.

