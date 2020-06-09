Dog-killing monkey gang busted near Pattaya

Animal-control officers captured three members of a gang of wild monkeys killing dogs and stealing food in Najomtien.







Residents of the Najomtien Soi 52 Community called authorities complaining that two crab-eating macaques that had long annoyed them had been joined by two more who recently attacked and bit two dogs, killing them.

The animals also stole food and property and invaded people’s houses.

Officers from the Khao Chee Chan wildlife preserve laid traps with bags of popcorn to entice the monkeys. Three were captured and put in cages, but the fourth monkey – seeing his mates get bagged while munching movie snacks – tore open the bag, gabbed some popcorn off the ground and ran.

The three monkeys were brought for health checks before being taken far from homes and released into the wild.



