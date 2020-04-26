Elephant trunk twister warns of imminent storms on Thailand’s east coast

A group of power plant engineers spotted and captured this incredible natural phenomenon of an Elephant Trunk Tornado during a thunderstorm over Map Ta Phut-Rayong, 50 kms south of Pattaya City for about 10 minutes on Saturday afternoon.







The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast that during 26 – 28 Apr, isolated to scattered thundershowers with gusty wind. Minimum temperature 24-28 °C. Maximum temperature 34-38°C. During 29 Apr – 2 May, hot during the day. Isolated to scattered thundershowers. Minimum temperature 23-27 °C. Maximum temperature 33-37°C. Southeasterly wind 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and 1-2 meters in thundershower areas.

People should stay safe from the severe weather conditions by keeping away from outdoor places, large trees and unsecured buildings. (TNA)

