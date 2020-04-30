3-Language Covid-19 Hotline launched for migrant workers

BANGKOK – A COVID-19 information hotline now offers service in three more languages for migrant workers from Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia in Thailand.







Director of the Disease Control Department Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai announced the additions of three languages to the COVID-19 hotline on Wednesday.

From May 1, hundreds of thousands of migrant workers can access to essential information and health guidelines from COVID-19 Migrant Hotline by dialing 1422.







At the press briefing, World Health Organization Representative Dr Daniel Kertesz commented Thailand had been successful in containing the virus with appropriate and timely measures.

The new hotline service made sure that over 2.7 million migrant workers were not left behind, he said.

Migrant workers were vulnerable to the disease because the nature of their works made it difficult to practice social distancing, he said. Providing guidelines via hotline could improve effectiveness of disease control, said Dr Kertesz. (TNA)

















