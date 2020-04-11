Police seize face masks, medical tools at warehouse in Bangkok – Thailand

BANGKOK – Consumer Protection Police, Food and Drug Administration and Internal Trade Department seized goods at a warehouse in Bangkok’s Samae Dam area, storing controlled goods and medical tools worth over 114 million baht.







The police acted on complaints that that the goods were smuggled into the country for selling.

Officials seize 160,000 surgical masks, 81,600 cloth masks, 473,974 alcohol gel, 1,280 thermometers and 4,000 (Personal Protective Equipment) PPE suits.

Pol Maj Gen Natthasak Chaovanasai, commander of the Consumer Protection Police Division said during the search, Mana Thavorn was in charge of the facility as the warehouse supervisor. He said the goods are locally made and imported for selling to customers in several areas.

The police will investigate more to find out who is the owner of the seized goods.

FDA’s deputy secretary-general, Supatra Boonserm said the virus self-test kits, seized during the raid were illegal and not certified by the FDA. They could not be used for self-testing. The Covid-19 testing must be conducted by experts at hospitals.

The FDA received a complaint from a major alcohol gel producer about the copycat and substandard products made by an unregistered factory. The illegal products display falsifying FDA registration numbers.

People who are about to buy health products for donation are warned to check goods quality and FDA certification at the FDA website.

Substandard PPE suits can pose risks of infections to medical staff. Anyone who finds a culprit can notify the FDA through the hotline 1556, she said. (TNA)












