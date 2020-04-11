Over 5,000 arrested for violating coronavirus emergency orders in Thailand

BANGKOK – More than 5,000 people have been arrested for violating the state of emergency measures and curfew that have been imposed since April 3 to control the spread of the coronavirus.







Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha declared state of emergency on March 26 before enforcing a curfew between 10 pm to 4 am since last Friday.

Office of the Attorney General revealed on Friday that 5,264 had been prosecuted for violating state emergency measures.

Most of them, 4,054 males and 1,210 females, broke the curfew order, said a spokesman of the Office of the Attorney General Prayut Petchkun.

The prosecuted include 122 people arrested at an illegal gambling den in Nonthaburi on Thursday. They were found crowding in a house turned to a small casino with game boards, gaming machines and playing cards.

Prosecutors said those involved in the illegal activities while ignoring health and safety regulations have already been sentenced. The house owner gets six months imprisonment while the gamblers face 15-day jail time.

The curfew order states that violators could face a two-year imprisonment and a fine up to 40,000 baht.

Thailand’s new Covid-19 cases have increased at lower rate in recent days, but the administration insists tough measures must continue. (TNA)











