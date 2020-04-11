Thailand’s Customs Dept lifts Tariffs on medical imports

BANGKOK – Customs officials at all checkpoints will temporarily lift tariffs on 66 items of medical imports to facilitate control on the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).







Deputy Finance Minister Santi Promphat said the Customs Department would issue a new regulation of the Finance Ministry to remove tariffs on the medical products imported for research on COVID-19 as well as for its prevention and the treatment of COVID-19 patients at hospitals.

The regulation would comply with a related cabinet resolution and was set to be valid from March 26 to Sept 30, he said.

The items include medicines like favipiravir, the premix of lopinavir and ritonavir, solutions for COVID-19 tests, N95 masks, safety glasses, ventilators and sanitizer liquids, Mr Santi said.

Customs officials at border checkpoints would follow the new regulation when they handled such products imported through all border checkpoints by land, water and air, he said.

“The medical supplies will be used to contain the coronavirus and treat patients. This is for the sake of people and the national economy,” the deputy finance minister said. (TNA)











