PM calls on mutual trust and national solidarity for Thailand to get through coronavirus crisis

Defense Ministry spokesman Lt Gen Kongcheep Tantravanich disclosed that the Government’s security team has been concerned over an increasing cases of information distortion, especially in the midst of COVID-19 situation. Whether dissemination of fake news and information distortion are intentional (conflict/hatred incitement, blaming and slandering, etc.) or unintentional (being misinformed, receiving incomplete information, etc.), it is not good for the society and the nation as a whole since the situation would only be aggravated, especially when all sectors have been putting utmost effort to bring the country and everyone out of this crisis.







According to the Defense Ministry spokesman, the Government continues to undertake state administration as normal, while striving to combat COVID-19 through Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) for operational integration and unity of all concerned agencies, with the aim to attain highest achievement within the set timeframe for safety and wellbeing of Thai people.

CCSA’s policy directives will be translated into various plans, projects, and measures under the authority and supervision of all deputy prime ministers and ministers. Prime Minister and Defense Minister emphasized that steering the country out of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis is a great challenge and plights of us all.

He called on the Thai people to be perseverant, resilient, socially cooperative, and be self and socially responsible. They are urged to trust and understand one another, and have faith in concerned system and individuals in order for us all to get through the crisis safe and sound. (Thaigov.go.th)











