Key Cabinet resolutions related to coronavirus (COVID-19) situation

1.Postpone the beginning of school’s first semester (2020 school year) from May 16, 2020 to July 1, 2020







2.Free electricity for 3 months (April- June 2020): Houses with a power meter size not over 5 amps will be granted 90 units of free electricity per month

3.Extend the payment deadline of electricity bill for April-June 2020 for another 6 months (of each billing cycle) without any penalty for houses with a power meter size not over 5 amps

4.Approval of the 3rd phase of COVID-19 remedy measures (for the total amount of 1.9 trillion Baht)

Royal Decree on loan for remedy and rehabilitation, and economic stimulus purposes

Royal Decree authorizing the Bank of Thailand (BOT) to provide soft loan for business sector, especially SMEs

Royal Decree on financial stabilization

5.Approval of 801 million Baht, to be allocated from the central budget, for procurement and distribution of hygienic masks (April – October 2020): Masks will be distributed to high-risk people across the country (Thaigov.go.th)











