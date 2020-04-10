‘Service Workpermit’ launched to provide info on migrant worker employment

Line Official: ‘Service Workpermit’ launched to provide information on migrant worker employment during social distancing situation





Department of Employment (DOE) director-general Suchart Pornchaiwisetkul disclosed that in the current COVID-19 pandemic situation where social distancing is intensively promoted, the Department of Employment has developed a new service provision channel to accommodate the demand of employers/workplaces who have been hiring migrant workers.

Line Official: ‘Service Workpermit’ is launched to provide reliable and authentic information on migrant worker management and related laws and regulations. People could also notify the Department on problems about migrant workers via this channel for prompt assistance. (Thaigov.go.th)











