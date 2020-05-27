Thai army and Public Health Ministry to thoroughly screen hotels chosen for state quarantine

Following a discussion with the Eastern Thai Hotel Association, the Ministry of Defence has confirmed a report that some hotels designated as state quarantine facilities paid a commission, and the hotels will be screened more thoroughly.







The Spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, Lt. Gen. Kongcheep Tantravanich, said the state quarantine facilities for patients suspected of having COVID-19 are jointly supervised by the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Interior. They did not ask for a kickback from hoteliers and the government wants Thai nationals stranded abroad to return home quickly.

Lt. Gen. Kongcheep said relevant agencies are now investigating those involved in demanding payments from hoteliers, so that they would be chosen for state quarantine. He said people with information about army officials being involved can contact the authorities. The officials will be disciplined, if they are found guilty,







At a meeting of the Defense Council, the Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, instructed related units of the Royal Thai Armed Forces to monitor the COVID-19 situation to prevent a resurgence of new cases. He also ordered them to support the work of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), the Emergency Operation Center (EOC) and the state quarantine facilities. Everyone in these facilities must be treated like a family member. Vulnerable groups, as well as people who smuggle themselves into Thailand, must be closely monitored to prevent another wave of COVID-19 infections.

The Prime Minister insisted that the Royal Thai Armed Forces must adapt to the new normal because of the global pandemic. The Ministry of Defense and the armed forces will study the current situation and develop new guidelines, which will cover all aspects, such as troops, training exercises, doctrine development and new methods of cooperation with other countries.

Gen. Prayut said the COVID-19 situation in Thailand is under control, thanks to the cooperation of the people. Some nations, such as Kuwait, are using Thailand as a role model, and they are ready to welcome Thai laborers to work in their countries.(NNT)











