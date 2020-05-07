Pattaya declared clear of coronavirus after discharge of last Covid-19 patients

Jetsada Homklin
Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome, Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai and city officials announce the city now is apparently free of the coronavirus.
With the last Covid-19 patients discharged from Pattaya hospitals, the city now is apparently free of the coronavirus.

No new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in three weeks. On May 5, Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai said the last five patients under medical care for Covid-19 were released.



Nonetheless, he said, people must continue to be vigilant with hygiene and social distancing, wearing masks and washing their hands while keeping safe distances from each other.

Anyone who believes they may have come in contact with the coronavirus should call 038-429-166 or 1337.

Strict anti-coronavirus measures received mass cooperation, leading to the desired result.
No, this isn’t a scene from a low budget horror movie - over the past three weeks teams of workers were sent out to disinfect the city.
No, this isn’t a scene from a low budget horror movie – over the past three weeks teams of workers were sent out to disinfect the city.




