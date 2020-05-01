Phuket Airport closure extended until May 15

Bangkok – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to provide the latest update that the temporary closure of Phuket International Airport has been extended until 15 May, 2020.







The existing order by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) covers the period from 10-30 April, 2020.

According to the CAAT, its decision to extend the closure of Phuket International Airport for 15 more days is based on the proposal from Phuket Province citing new cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) infections are still being reported in the province on a daily basis.







The CAAT continues to allow exceptions for landings of the following aircraft: state or military aircraft; emergency landing; technical landing without passenger disembarkation; humanitarian aid, medical and relief flights; repatriation flights, and cargo aircraft. (tatnews.org)

















