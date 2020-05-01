Next phases of easing Covid-19 rules possible in Thailand if new cases remain low

BANGKOK – Easing Covid-19 restrictions will proceed into the next phase if relaxation of the rules against coronavirus in the first phase goes well for 14 days said Sukhum Kanchanapimai, the health ministry’s permanent secretary.







Thailand reported single digit of the new Covid-19 cases between 7-9 for four straight days and all of the new cases travelled from overseas.

This indicated that the existing measures are effective to reduce the number of new infections. Unless the state quarantine system is put in place to curb the outbreak, the number of coronavirus patients may reach 10,000, the permanent secretary said.







People should maintain hygiene practice, social distancing and stay home after the restrictions are eased to allow some businesses such as supermarkets and restaurants to reopen on May 3, he said.

Private companies should continue work-from -home policies.

After 14 days, if the number of new cases is fewer than 20-30, more relaxation of anti-Covid 19 measures will proceed into the second and third phases for other business categories, he added. (TNA)

















