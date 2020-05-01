2,100 migrant workers tested for Covid-19 in Samut Sakhon, Thailand

SAMUT SAKHON – Thai health officials conduct a random testing of 2,100 migrant workers in Samut Sakhon province for COVID-19 in an attempt to contain the outbreak.







Public health volunteers have since Monday begun door-to-door testing at a community of migrant workers, mostly from Myanmar, who are employed in fishery industry.

The testing is supported by provincial disease control committee, local hospitals and the Department of Medical Sciences.







Around 500 people have been tested so far as officials set the target at 2,100. Test results will be completed in two weeks.

Samut Sakhon Governor Wirasak Wichitsaengsri said the random testing in the province, home to over 268,000 migrant workers, served as a model for advanced community testing.

The testing was instrumental in detecting virus cases in communities leading to effective disease control, he said.

Public health volunteers handed out social distancing and sanitary guidelines for the workers as well. (TNA)

