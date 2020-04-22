Pattaya offering free meals daily until April 30

By Warapun Jaikusol
People form an orderly queue to receive free help in the form of food boxes from city hall.
Pattaya City Hall is distributing free meals to the city’s poor and unemployed every day until the end of the month.




Deputy mayors Banlue Kullavanijaya and Manote Nongyai led city workers in the first handout of 1,000 boxed meals at 4 p.m. April 20.

The donations are being funded by city hall, the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation and private charities that want to aid those thrown out of work by the lockdown of Pattaya undertaken to control the spread of Covid-19.

Meal distribution begins each day at 4 p.m. with city hall putting up barriers to control crowds and insisting that people put a meter between themselves and others to prevent any virus spread.

Pattaya City invites people to donate rice, fresh foods, and cooking materials to make foods to give to people in troubles from COVID-19 pandemic at Sawangboriboonthammasatan Foundation Naklua. For more information, please contact 038 222 474 and 038 253 261 and Pattaya Contact Center 1337 for 24 hours.

Deputy mayors Banlue Kullavanijaya and Manote Nongyai have stepped in to help the process run as smoothly as possible.
City hall police are on hand to help in the distribution and to ensure everyone keeps the proper physical distancing.
The water can be washed down with fresh, clean, free water.
