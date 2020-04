Pattaya officials checked in on the city’s eight checkpoints to boost morale for officers manning the road stops erected to keep non-residents out of the city to control spread of the coronavirus.





Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome and his top deputies brought food and water to workers at the eight checkpoints on Sukhumvit Road controlling access to Pattaya April 21.

The checkpoints are in operation at eight locations from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. through May 7. (PCPR)