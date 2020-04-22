Pattaya-area’s top cop donates PPE, snacks to Banglamung Hospital

The region’s top police family donated food and personal protection equipment to medical personnel in Pattaya.







Pol. Lt. Gen. Montri Yimyam, commander of Provincial Police Region 2, and his wife Patcharaporn, chairwoman of the Police Housewives Club, presented 100 N95 ventilator masks, 260 face shields, 200 white coats, and 10 boxes of face masks to doctors and nurses at Banglamung Hospital April 20.

Acknowledging man cannot live on PPE alone, they also donated 360 packs of snacks, 400 slices of banana cake, 500 piece of sticky rice wrapped in banana leaves, and 200 packs of drinking water.

Hospital director Dr. Narong Eakwattanakul and his staff thanked the couple for their donation.

Montri said the effort was to reward and boost the morale of medical professionals on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic and address a shortage of PPE.

