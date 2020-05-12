Pattaya mayor defends beach closures

Pattaya’s mayor defended the closure of the city’s beaches, saying the lockdown became even more necessary after the city-access checkpoints were closed.

Sonthaya Kunplome and top police and administrative officials inspected the barriers and tape blocking off entry to Pattaya Beach May 9.







While Pattaya has gone more than three weeks without a reported case of Covid-19, the city is not out of the woods yet. The eight checkpoints that controlled access to the city took Pattaya from “red” to “white” for infections, but now that anyone can come to Pattaya, the city must vigilantly guard places where groups might congregate, spreading the coronavirus.

A “compromise” was made, Sonthaya said, in that the footpath in front of the san was opened for people to run, walk, bicycle and exercise. But people already have been abusing that freedom, the mayor said, continuing to mingle instead of exercising.

Those found violating the emergency decree order can face fines of up to 100,000 baht and a year in jail, Sonthaya warned.

The beach closure will continue, he said, until at least May 31.







