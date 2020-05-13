Thais in Cambodia slow to return

SA KAEO – Since the opening of border crossings allowing Thai nationals to return from neighbouring countries, only 216 Thai nationals have returned across the Thailand-Cambodia border in Sa Kaeo, a small number compared to the number of Thai nationals currently in Cambodia.







At Ban Klong Luek Border Crossing in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province, the 216 Thai nationals returned from Cambodia between 18th April and 11th May.

The 134 men and 82 women are now completing their 14-day quarantine at a hotel in Aranyaprathet district, arranged by Sa Kaeo province.



Loading…

The number of returned Thai nationals at this point is very low compared to the number of Thai nationals currently in Cambodia, especially in big cities like Poi Pet. It’s believed that most of them are unable to obtain an embassy document or the medical certificate required for their return. (NNT)











