Pattaya police arrest 6 males for terrorizing shopkeeper for booze after curfew

Six men and boys ages 14-33 were arrested for assaulting and terrorizing a Pattaya family who refused to sell them alcohol after curfew.

Piya Nakum, 33, Yuthana Klibbua, 33, Tae Naktongin, 27, and three teens ages 14, 15 and 17 were taken into custody May 11 for the attacks on the family that owns a small convenience shop off Highway 36 in Banglamung Subdistrict’s Moo 1 village May 9.







The incident began, police said, when Tae and a boy drove to the store on a motorbike about 11 p.m. May 9, an hour after the national curfew required them to be at home. Proprietor Somkid Phumoonna refused to sell to them, setting off an argument.

Tae left, then returned with four others, several of whom police alleged are part of a local street gang.

When Somkid refused again to sell, the group vandalized the shop and damaged the family vehicle, police said. But they weren’t done. The group fled as police arrived and Somkid went with officers to file a report.

But while he was gone several gang members returned and attacked Somkid’s wife Praiwan, 53. She had to use her body as a human shield to protect two small grandchildren she was watching.

Tae claimed Somkid’s son attacked them first with a knife and they were only defending themselves. At the police news conference slash wounds could be seen on his arm, but police are unsure who attacked first.







In any case, the entire incident would not have occurred if then six suspects had not been out after curfew. They all now face fines of up to 40,000 baht each and up to two years in prison.











