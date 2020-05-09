Pattaya hospitality groups offering free food until May 31

Pattaya hospitality groups are giving away free food to residents struggling under the coronavirus shutdown every day until month’s end at the Ruan Thai Restaurant.

Loading…

City Council members Anan Angkanawisai, Adm. Srivisut Rodarun, Sinchai Wattanasartsathorn, and Thanet Supornsahatrangsi joined members of the Chonburi Tourism Council, Pattaya Business and Tourism Association, Pattaya F&B Club, Voluntary Chefs Club, and Pattaya Restaurant Association at the Second Road restaurant for the kick off of the donations May 7.





People can take advantage of the “Pattaya Must Survive” food handouts daily from 11:30 a.m. through May 31.

Those wanting to help the hungry, poor and unemployed can donate food or cash, the latter through the PBTA’s Kasikornbank account, number 2911043273.

For more information, call 061-456-5362. (PCPR)











