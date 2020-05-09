Chinese groups donate food to Pattaya locals hit by coronavirus crisis

Chinese groups are donating food to Pattaya’s hungry, unemployed and poor until month’s end to help those affected by the coronavirus crisis.



About 1,100 boxes of meals, instant noodles, drinking water and snacks were handed out at Pattaya City Hall. Food was donated by the Chinese Tourist Service Center, Khun Lo Wei Hua and Holiday Inn Pattaya at the initial handout May 7.







The food handouts will continue daily through May 31. For more information, call the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation at 038-222-474 or 038-253-261. (PCPR)











