Australian Ambassador congratulates Thailand for efficiently curbing spread of COVID-19

At the Ivory Room, Thai Khu Fah Building, Government House, H.E. Mr. Allan James McKinnon, Ambassador of Australia to Thailand, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha on occasion of his assumption of position. Prof. Narumon Pinyosinwat, Government Spokesperson, disclosed gist of the meeting as follows:







The Prime Minister congratulated the Australian Ambassador for his assumption of position, and affirmed that the Thai Government would continue to support Australian Ambassador’s mission in promoting cordial relations between Thailand and Australia in all dimensions, especially mutual trade and investment.







Australian Ambassador expressed appreciation toward the Prime Minister for this meeting, and affirmed his commitment to further tighten relations and cooperation between the two countries. He also congratulated the Prime Minister and commended Thailand’s success in curbing spread of COVID-19 which has also boosted confidence on the country’s public healthcare system among Australians in Thailand. The Prime Minister called on the Australian Government to take good care of Thai people who now remain in Australia.

Both parties also exchanged views on response measures against COVID-19. The Prime Minister was of the view that Thailand and Australia increase cooperation on public healthcare, especially R&D and vaccine development. Australia praised Thailand and ASEAN’s prompt response against the disease through proposal on the establishment of COVID-19 ASEAN Response Fund, and expressed full support. The Prime Minister and the Australian Ambassador also exchanged views on labor management and relaxing lockdown, on which they came to terms that relaxing lockdown needs to be undertaken very cautiously to avoid the 2nd wave of COVID-19.

They also agreed to upgrade bilateral relations to strategic partnership, which would further reinforce future cooperation between Thailand and Australia, especially on new aspects of cooperation which are relevant with the changing global context, i.e., digital infrastructure development, and epidemic preparedness and response. The Prime Minister also thanked Australia for providing scholarships on Epidemiology to Thai students. – May 7, 2020. (Thaigov.go.th)





