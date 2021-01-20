Pattaya grandma soup seller offers free food to the needy

Duean Nitra has been selling her famous pork and noodles soup for thirty years, but she’s never seen anything like the Covid-19 pandemic.

Better known as Ya Duean, (Grandma Duean) she has never raised the price of her tender pork, pork balls, crispy shrimp and bone-in broth from its current 20 baht. Before the pandemic, she sold hundreds of bowls a week. What she lost in margins she made up for in volume.







These days, however, there is no volume. Sales have fallen to less than 30 percent of pre-pandemic times. But Duean said she not only won’t raise prices, she’s now giving the soup away free for Pattaya’s most vulnerable.

Her food shop on Soi Khao Talo 3 in Daraphan Village 5 offers free bowls of pork noodles each Sunday to pregnant women, kindergarteners, the disabled and the truly needy.























