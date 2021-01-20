Martin Patch outshines them all

Pattaya Sports Club Links Golf Society

Monday, Jan. 18

Laem Chabang A+B

Stableford

They came from everywhere to have another attempt to beat this excellent golf course and, once again, at the great price of 1900 baht all-in. Twenty eight players assembled here which formed, probably, our largest field since we returned to golf in May last year. Our first Laem Chabang game after returning was also 28 players.







The course looked in magnificent condition and played like that, ensuring plenty of high Stableford scores. Fairways and rough, as usual, are in good shape. The greens, normally pretty slick, were given a speed reading of 11 but many suggested that they were quicker than that, which had a few good players struggling to tame them.

We ran two flights and, on this occasion, the ‘B’ flight turned in the three highest scores, but ‘A’ flight was not far behind. At our last visit here, Peter Lacey missed first place on countback. This time, with a score of 37 points, he won the ‘A’ flight alone.





Then came a couple of single figure handicappers with Marc Small making 36 points to take second place and Paul Smith, regaining the form we know him for, won a countback on 35 points for third place.

Now, the big scores! Martin Patch has been laying low, but found his best game today producing a great score of 40 points to win ‘B’ flight and the Green Jacket.

Walter Baechli hasn’t been travelling as much lately, for obvious reasons, and he also found something extra in his game to score 39 points for a solid second spot.

Andy Robertson, one of a number of players who are members at Siam, and come to join us for our Laem Chabang days, did very well to take third place with 38 points.







With such a good size field, we were again able to put out four ‘near pin’ markers but, this time, only three were won.

Near Pins: Rich Fearby, Paul Smith, Marc Small.

Winners at Laem Chabang

“A” flight (0-14)

1st Place – Peter Lacey (13) – 37 pts

2nd Place – Marc Small (5) – 36 pts

3rd Place – Paul Smith (3) – 35 pts c/back

“B”’ flight (15+)

1st Place – Martin Patch (15) – 40 pts

2nd Place – Walter Baechli (20) – 39 pts

3rd Place – Andy Robertson (15) – 38 pts

Best Front Nine (non winners) – Bill Copeland – 20 pts

Best Back Nine (non winners) – Peter Allen – 23 pts

Peter Allen scored 23 points to win ‘best back nine’. If only his first nine was that good.

Our seven groups teed off about 10 minutes early and, with no hold ups, made good time for the round.

The weather was cool-ish, quite breezy and clear blues skies. What a nice day to play golf at such a terrific course.













